One switch and some questions in Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI for Norwich City
Sheffield Wednesday head to Norwich City this weekend for the latest stop on a brutal December tour of the Championship in good spirits.
A last-gasp Anthony Musaba winner at Stoke City secured their first away win of the season and pushed their winning run to two for the first time in the campaign. The win lifted them off the bottom of the table and gave further hope that they can survive in the division thanks to a Danny Rohl-inspired revival.
Dominic Iorfa will be out along with the long-term absentees. There may well be a surprise or two in the line-up, too, given Rohl's requirement of keeping up intensity and ensuring the team remains fresh and firing in what is a gruelling period of fixtures.
We've got with a sticking to the system that they've gone with in recent games - a switch to a back five could well happen - and taken a stab at the side that could start at Carrow Road on Wednesday evening.