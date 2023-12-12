One switch and some questions in Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI for Norwich City

Sheffield Wednesday head to Norwich City this weekend for the latest stop on a brutal December tour of the Championship in good spirits.

A last-gasp Anthony Musaba winner at Stoke City secured their first away win of the season and pushed their winning run to two for the first time in the campaign. The win lifted them off the bottom of the table and gave further hope that they can survive in the division thanks to a Danny Rohl-inspired revival.

Dominic Iorfa will be out along with the long-term absentees. There may well be a surprise or two in the line-up, too, given Rohl's requirement of keeping up intensity and ensuring the team remains fresh and firing in what is a gruelling period of fixtures.

We've got with a sticking to the system that they've gone with in recent games - a switch to a back five could well happen - and taken a stab at the side that could start at Carrow Road on Wednesday evening.

GK - Cameron Dawson The hero once more at Stoke, Dawson is settling into things nicely between the sticks and will no doubt continue his time there.

RB - Liam Palmer Another Wednesday man enjoying a renaissance, he's stepped in for Dominic Iorfa nicely and was solid at Stoke. Pol Valentin's continued recovery could set up a battle but Palmer is a worthy incumbent should his body be fit, firing and ready for the quick turnaround.

CB - Bambo Diaby Wednesday's most used player this season, Rohl's most used outfield player. A key man at the back who looks robust enough to cope with the rigours of December.