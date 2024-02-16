A system switch and x-factor in possible Sheffield Wednesday XI to take on Millwall

Sheffield Wednesday head to Millwall this weekend knowing that a win will take them to within four points of the safety places, with the Lions the team to catch now after a run of no wins from six for the South Londoners.
The Owls enjoyed an impressive second half at champions-elect Leicester City on Tuesday evening thanks in no small part to a system switch-up that saw them pull for a back three with wingers. It'll be fascinating to see whether that's offered enough food for thought to Danny Rohl and his coaching staff to start with it at The Den.
Here's our possible line-up for yet another six-pointer.
1. GK - James Beadle
Made an error early on in the defeat at Leicester but by the same token made a good save or two. Will learn from his mistake and will no doubt continue between the sticks. Photo: Steve Ellis
2. RCB - Liam Palmer
Got huge praise from his manager post-match for settling in so sweetly into the back three last time out - his introduction and the re-shuffle prompted a far better performance in the second half. He's rapidly climbing the appearance list.
3. CB - Michael Ihiekwe
Spoke glowingly of his time under Rohl in the pre-match presser and recovered so admirably from a difficult start at Leicester. In solid form, looks likely to continue.
4. LCB - Di'Shon Bernard
It's not his most comfortable position, but in the absence of Famewo - if Wednesday are to shift into a three - he seems likely to slot in on the left. Has been a big player for the Owls in recent weeks.