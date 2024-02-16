A system switch and x-factor in possible Sheffield Wednesday XI to take on Millwall

Sheffield Wednesday head to Millwall this weekend knowing that a win will take them to within four points of the safety places, with the Lions the team to catch now after a run of no wins from six for the South Londoners.

The Owls enjoyed an impressive second half at champions-elect Leicester City on Tuesday evening thanks in no small part to a system switch-up that saw them pull for a back three with wingers. It'll be fascinating to see whether that's offered enough food for thought to Danny Rohl and his coaching staff to start with it at The Den.