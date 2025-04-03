The Owls boss made some interesting changes as Wednesday travelled to Cardiff City last weekend - not all of them paid off. He said afterwards that some players didn’t take the chance that was given to them, and when you add in the returning players - Yan Valery and Stuart Armstrong - it gives the manager something to think about.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw he said, “Some players used the chance, some players didn’t use the chance. Now, for me it’s a good signal for who’s ready for the final run-in. I’m very clear after this game what I want to see next week.”

He confirmed in his press conference on Thursday one name that will definitely be back in the side, while there are question marks surrounding others. We had a think about how Wednesday could line up, possibly with a shift in formation, and this is what we went with:

Pierce Charles - GK A tough choice for Röhl after he swapped out James Beadle in the last game, but Charles did nothing to warrant being dropped - and he's one of Wednesday's own. He also helped them beat Hull already this season.

Yan Valery - RB This is up for debate, because he might not yet be ready to start - but if he is then it's likely that he'll be back in. Could potentially be Pol Valentin again, who didn't do much wrong v Cardiff, but Valery is Röhl's first choice.

Michael Ihiekwe - CB 'Icky' didn't just score in Wales, he put in a generally very good performance - one that earned him a spot in the EFL's Team of the Week. Almost guaranteed to start you'd think.

Dominic Iorfa - CB Has looked really solid since coming back into the side, and Röhl's decision to rest him towards the end of the last game would suggest that he's due another start here.