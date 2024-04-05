Spicy pace and a long-time return: Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI for QPR trip

Josh Windass and Callum Paterson are available once more after extended spells out, with the Owls boss having offered a hint in his pre-match press conference that one of them is even being considered for a start. There is a ‘question mark’ hanging over the availability of Di’Shon Bernard.
QPR are a side in-form and pulling away from the relegation zone - Wednesday will be hoping to pull them back in by ending their own form funk.
Here’s a red hot crack at what the side could be in West London this weekend.
1. GK - James Beadle
Came away from the Riverside as possibly the only player with real credit - made some excellent saves. Seems to have established himself as Wednesday's number one. Photo: Justin Setterfield
2. RCB - Dominic Iorfa
He's a player Röhl loves and with minutes under his belt since returning from injury, it's more than possible he jumps back into the side. Capable on the ball and able to step out - that'll be important.
3. CB - Bambo Diaby
Has grown into his Wednesday shirt in recent weeks and is a player his manager likes. With question marks over Di'Shon Bernard's fitness it'll be interesting to see how the back three lines up.
4. LCB - Akin Famewo
Has had up and down moments this season - he's not alone there - and that continued over the weekend. But assuming Bernard is not ready, Famewo seems a shoo-in should they continue with a back three.