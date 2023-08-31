News you can trust since 1887
Bright pairing and intriguing call in Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI for Leeds United battle

There’s nothing quite like the jeopardy of a Yorkshire derby to get the pulses going after a horror start to a season.

By Alex Miller
Published 31st Aug 2023, 07:00 BST

And Sheffield Wednesday make the trip up the M1 to Elland Road on Saturday hoping to grab their first win of the season and kickstart their campaign with a win over Leeds United.

The Owls have lined up in a three-at-the-back system for their last two matches and while results have not reflected the fact, performances have been improved.

With that in mind we’ve gone with the same set-up - though selection remains something of a mystery as Wednesday boss Xisco keeps everyone guessing.

Here’s our latest stab at what the Owls team could be when the two teams line up in West Yorkshire on Saturday.

It’s a toss-up between the sticks, you feel. Dawson stepped in to take the place of Devis Vasquez for Tuesday night’s cup defeat against Mansfield and was solid. Xisco said there’d be a fair fight for the gloves and it could be that Dawson keeps his spot.

1. GK - Cameron Dawson

This spot could go to a few players, that’s assuming they go with a back three. Had some hairy moments in the Mansfield match but his pace and recovery ability could be important against Leeds. Offers legs and aerial prowess.

2. RCB - Dominic Iorfa

He’s had an up and down start to life at S6 and this spot could easily go to Michael Ihiekwe, but there’s a feeling Diaby could keep his place.

3. CB - Bambo Diaby

Seems so well suited to the left of a back three and while there were a couple of slip-ups on Tuesday, he’s been one of the best performers in this torrid start to the campaign.

4. LCB - Akin Famewo

Seems so well suited to the left of a back three and while there were a couple of slip-ups on Tuesday, he’s been one of the best performers in this torrid start to the campaign.

