Bright pairing and intriguing call in Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI for Leeds United battle
There’s nothing quite like the jeopardy of a Yorkshire derby to get the pulses going after a horror start to a season.
And Sheffield Wednesday make the trip up the M1 to Elland Road on Saturday hoping to grab their first win of the season and kickstart their campaign with a win over Leeds United.
The Owls have lined up in a three-at-the-back system for their last two matches and while results have not reflected the fact, performances have been improved.
With that in mind we’ve gone with the same set-up - though selection remains something of a mystery as Wednesday boss Xisco keeps everyone guessing.
Here’s our latest stab at what the Owls team could be when the two teams line up in West Yorkshire on Saturday.