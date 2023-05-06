Renewed Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI for Derby County after fresh injury hint
Sheffield Wednesday take on Derby County at Hillsborough tomorrow afternoon knowing third place is secured.
There’s not so much certainty for the Rams, who need a result to ensure they’re not looking on nervously at how Peterborough United get on at Barnsley.
Darren Moore spoke in his pre-match press conference to express the fact he will name the strongest side possible - but also hinted that players would not be risked should they be considered at all at risk.
Widespread rumours of injury to Lee Gregory weren’t denied but stranger things have happened.
He said: “We will approach the game like any other; same format, same precision, same detail, same understanding, same commitment as we have done for the previous 45 games.
“If the team and the players are fit, which they have been, then we see it no different with them competing for a starting place and we’ll go from there.
“If we feel we’ve got players here that we don’t see as fit enough then obviously we will take them out of the squad but we’ll carry on as normal.”
Anything could happen but we’ve given it a crack. Here’s a renewed predicted line-up.