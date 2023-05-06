Sheffield Wednesday take on Derby County at Hillsborough tomorrow afternoon knowing third place is secured.

There’s not so much certainty for the Rams, who need a result to ensure they’re not looking on nervously at how Peterborough United get on at Barnsley.

Darren Moore spoke in his pre-match press conference to express the fact he will name the strongest side possible - but also hinted that players would not be risked should they be considered at all at risk.

Widespread rumours of injury to Lee Gregory weren’t denied but stranger things have happened.

He said: “We will approach the game like any other; same format, same precision, same detail, same understanding, same commitment as we have done for the previous 45 games.

“If the team and the players are fit, which they have been, then we see it no different with them competing for a starting place and we’ll go from there.

“If we feel we’ve got players here that we don’t see as fit enough then obviously we will take them out of the squad but we’ll carry on as normal.”

Anything could happen but we’ve given it a crack. Here’s a renewed predicted line-up.

1 . GK - Cameron Dawson Has produced some important saves in recent weeks and after that brief spell out of the side looks almost certain to keep his place heading into the play-offs.

2 . Owls Dominic Iorfa Pic Steve Ellis Produced an all but faultless display at Shrewsbury, starting the move for the opener with class and laying on a show of dominant aerial class. There's a couple ways Moore could go to push Aden Flint back in if Derby are to be slightly more direct and we've gone with another start for Big Dom.

3 . CB - Aden Flint Was there half a hint Michael Ihiekwe could get a rest this weekend? Maybe? If so, Aden Flint would be the obvious choice to step in particular if Derby are tempted to go direct.

4 . LCB - Liam Palmer Wednesday's vice-captain is coming off a big week in which he left the end of season awards clutching all the big ones. Not left-footed but in the absence of Akin Famewo looks likely to start on the left of the back three. Dependable - will this be the back three for the duration now?

