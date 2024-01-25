Two exciting full debuts and big names missing in possible Sheffield Wednesday XI for Coventry City re-run
Danny Röhl ummed, arred and settled on the statement that Sheffield Wednesday would settle on 'close to' his strongest-possible team as they look forward to facing familiar foes on Friday night.
He confirmed one name would take the field for his full debut in teenage goalkeeper Pierce Charles, stepping in to take his place with James Beadle cup-tied and Cameron Dawson newly injured. Where some of Charles' young colleagues will feature in the matchday squad - left-back Sam Reed is a player the German confirmed could well be involved - it was suggested the youth could well feature from the bench rather than starters.
They'll do so against an in-form Coventry City side with designs on registering a rare triple over Sheffield Wednesday having tallied a 4-1 aggregate scoreline in two Championship wins already this season. The last of those of course arrived just on Saturday when despite a spirited Wednesday performance the Owls were outdone 2-1.
There are an unholy number of combinations Röhl could rattle out heading into this one. Here's a shot-in-the-dark stab at where he could go with it.