He confirmed one name would take the field for his full debut in teenage goalkeeper Pierce Charles, stepping in to take his place with James Beadle cup-tied and Cameron Dawson newly injured. Where some of Charles' young colleagues will feature in the matchday squad - left-back Sam Reed is a player the German confirmed could well be involved - it was suggested the youth could well feature from the bench rather than starters.

They'll do so against an in-form Coventry City side with designs on registering a rare triple over Sheffield Wednesday having tallied a 4-1 aggregate scoreline in two Championship wins already this season. The last of those of course arrived just on Saturday when despite a spirited Wednesday performance the Owls were outdone 2-1.

There are an unholy number of combinations Röhl could rattle out heading into this one. Here's a shot-in-the-dark stab at where he could go with it.

1 . GK - Pierce Charles It's confirmed! Barring any late injury - touch wood - Charles will be his full professional debut in the FA Cup clash owing to an injury to Cam Dawson. The youngster has been a highly rated young figure for several years now. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2 . RB - Pol Valentin A reinvigorated figure after a slow start to life in England, Spaniard Valentin has proven a fascinating player to watch. Liam Palmer is the other option here but has done his best work in midfield. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3 . CB - Di'Shon Bernard A popular figure, consistency remains the holy grail for a young defender who has a bit of everything. Can take the ball up the pitch and is an important figure. Photo Sales