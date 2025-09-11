Flight delay concern, a debut and obvious choices - A Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI vs Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday take on Bristol City this weekend as Championship football returns, and Henrik Pedersen has XI decisions to make.

Given the threadbare nature of his side at this point in time, Pedersen doesn’t have the luxury of being able to change up his squad a great deal, so there are plenty of obvious choices when it goes to putting together a predicted side to start against the Robins.

But Bailey Cadamarteri’s flight back from Jamaica duty was delayed, and the time difference is substantial, so the Dane may have to make a decision on whether any jetlag means a place in the XI or on the bench. Meanwhile, Harry Amass has had the break to get acquainted with his new teammates and the expectation is that he’ll be straight into the mix after his loan move from Manchester United on transfer deadline day.

Wednesday have their fair share of injuries, but Yan Valery can back from Tunisia unscathed after qualifying for the World Cup, and Pedersen explained that there are no fresh concerns elsewhere either. Gabriel Otegbayo has also been given a clean bill of health.

With all that in mind, here’s how we think the Owls could line up this coming Saturday afternoon:

He'll be number one until Pierce Charles is back to fitness, which won't be anytime soon. No further explanation needed.

1. Ethan Horvath - GK

Pedersen has the choice of playing Valery at right wing back or right centre back, with Palmer being able to do both roles, too. Valery is probably the better option going forward though.

2. Yan Valery - RWB

As previously mentioned, he could easily go into the wingback role and Valery slot in here, but Palmer is the more defensively sound of the two.

3. Liam Palmer - RCB

The towering centre back is likely to start in the heart of the Owls defence once again.

4. Dominic Iorfa - CB

