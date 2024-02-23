The Robins arrive at Hillsborough locked in midtable and having enjoyed good and bad results in recent weeks, suffering defeat to Wednesday's relegation rivals QPR last time out but beating high-flying Southampton earlier in the week. There's no time to waste as the Owls look to further claw back points on those above them, four points back on the safety spots and back on the upward curve of momentum after two wins in three.
There are a few ways Danny Rohl could set things up to continue decent home form in recent weeks; where they've tended to go with attacking line-ups and a back four. Their last outing saw a shift to a back five at Millwall to huge success; will that be reserved for away days?
Here's the line-up we've taken a stab at heading into another hugely important clash.
1. GK - James Beadle
Settled in between the sticks, Beadle will hope to continue his run of form. Cam Dawson is back fit again but Beadle looks set to start.
2. RB - Pol Valentin
Whether lining up as a four or a five, it seems inevitable Valentin will take up his position on the right. A dangerous player going forward, he seems to have really got to grips with the Championship. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis
3. CB - Michael Ihiekwe
Bambo Diaby is back in the mix - as may well be Dominic Iorfa - but Ihiekwe's form is good, his last outing at Millwall a vision in lion heart defence.
4. CB - Di'Shon Bernard
The man to be paired with. Has grown to be one of the first names on the Wednesday teamsheet and like Ihiekwe put on a defence clinic at The Den. If they go with a back three, it seems most likely that place will go to Liam Palmer.