To shake it up or to play it cool? That is one of several questions for Darren Moore and his coaching staff heading into Sheffield Wednesday’s all-important trip to Cheltenham Town on Wednesday evening.
The Owls are without a win in three and with those around them in the League One title battle cirling like vultures, it is the Owls that must react with a positive result in Gloucestershire this evening - with a powerdul performance packed in as a welcome bonus.
Defeat at bottom club Forest Green Rovers on Sunday was without doubt their worst result of the season and coupled with a ponderous performance, it may be tempting for Moore to make a raft of changes in response to what he agreed were levels well below the high standards set by the squad.
It’s not long ago that Wednesday were celebrating a 23-match unbeaten stretch in third tier football, however, and equally there may well be trust shown in the bulk of Sunday’s squad that they can turn things around and bounce back to something close to their best.
Here’s one possiblt line-up Moore could go with at Cheltenham.
1. GK - Cameron Dawson
A first wobble of sorts has arrived in the last couple of games but he’s far from the only one. David Stockdale was removed after dropping performance and so there will perhaps be a question asked of whether he’ll come back in. Faith has been shown, though, and Dawson could win the battle. Photo: Steve Ellis
2. RCB - Liam Palmer
OK, we’re spitballing a touch here. Dom Iorfa has been up and down just a touch in terms of his form of late. There was frustration in how he used the ball at FGR and he was hooked in place of Jack Hunt as Moore sought to get better ball players on the pitch, tucking Palmer inside. Assuming they’ll see plenty of it again on Wednesday - could he go with something similar from the off? Photo: Steve Ellis
3. CB - Aden Flint
One of many that has dipped from sky-high standards in the last couple of outings, Flint should continue such has been his immense impact on things. That is if his condition is tip-top and firing - there have been suggestions the months on the sidelines at Stoke are no longer a concern - otherwise you could find Iorfa or Famewo shuffled into the centre. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis
4. LCB - Akin Famewo
Rested on Sunday, his presence and ball-playing ability was missed perhaps - though Reece James was far from the worst performer on the day. Would expect to come straight back in.