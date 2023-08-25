Brute strength and glitter in Sheffield Wednesday predicted team for Cardiff City

The Owls make the trip to South Wales this weekend hoping to chalk off their first win of the season.
It has been a thankless task so far, predicting line-ups, with the embryonic stages of Xisco’s reign still taking shape.
Here’s the side we’ve taken a stab at.
1. GK - Devis Vasquez
Looks handy with his feet and looked assured despite having had little to do on Saturday other than pick the ball out of his net. Likely to retain his place ahead of Dawson. Photo: Steve Ellis
2. RB - Liam Palmer
Back fit and raring to go, Palmer’s solidity and experience will be handy. Reigning Owls player of the year, he looks well-set to retain his place at right-back and really get his season going after a false start through recovery from groin surgery. Photo: Steve Ellis
3. CB - Dominic Iorfa
Solid enough against Preston, Iorfa has the attributes Xisco likes and along with Diaby offered good ball retention from the back. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis
4. CB - Bambo Diaby
An up-and-down afternoon for the big man against Preston was improved no end by his work in possession. Cardiff aren’t the ultra-direct team they have been in the past but will present a threat at set-pieces. Diaby will be important there. Photo: Steve Ellis