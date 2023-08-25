News you can trust since 1887
Brute strength and glitter in Sheffield Wednesday predicted team for Cardiff City

It’s been all-change on the selection front so far this season as Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco looks to mould his side for future glories.

By Alex Miller
Published 25th Aug 2023, 15:17 BST

The Owls make the trip to South Wales this weekend hoping to chalk off their first win of the season.

It has been a thankless task so far, predicting line-ups, with the embryonic stages of Xisco’s reign still taking shape.

Here’s the side we’ve taken a stab at.

Looks handy with his feet and looked assured despite having had little to do on Saturday other than pick the ball out of his net. Likely to retain his place ahead of Dawson.

1. GK - Devis Vasquez

1. GK - Devis Vasquez

Looks handy with his feet and looked assured despite having had little to do on Saturday other than pick the ball out of his net. Likely to retain his place ahead of Dawson.

Back fit and raring to go, Palmer’s solidity and experience will be handy. Reigning Owls player of the year, he looks well-set to retain his place at right-back and really get his season going after a false start through recovery from groin surgery.

2. RB - Liam Palmer

2. RB - Liam Palmer

Back fit and raring to go, Palmer's solidity and experience will be handy. Reigning Owls player of the year, he looks well-set to retain his place at right-back and really get his season going after a false start through recovery from groin surgery.

Solid enough against Preston, Iorfa has the attributes Xisco likes and along with Diaby offered good ball retention from the back.

3. CB - Dominic Iorfa

3. CB - Dominic Iorfa

Solid enough against Preston, Iorfa has the attributes Xisco likes and along with Diaby offered good ball retention from the back.

An up-and-down afternoon for the big man against Preston was improved no end by his work in possession. Cardiff aren’t the ultra-direct team they have been in the past but will present a threat at set-pieces. Diaby will be important there.

4. CB - Bambo Diaby

4. CB - Bambo Diaby

An up-and-down afternoon for the big man against Preston was improved no end by his work in possession. Cardiff aren't the ultra-direct team they have been in the past but will present a threat at set-pieces. Diaby will be important there.

