Sheffield Wednesday are going to see plenty of Coventry City in the next few days.

The Sky Blues arrive at Hillsborough full of form and hoping to complete a double over the Owls having beaten them 2-0 at home as recently as Boxing Day. But Wednesday have confidence of their own despite their defeat at Southampton last time out and have enjoyed a fruitful recent run of results at S6.

Danny Rohl has a number of options to go with and selection queries all over the pitch, from the battle between Cameron Dawson and James Beadle in goal to how he sets up his attack. He spoke about having an 'exciting' idea in mind when it came to the middle of midfield, too.

We threw some names up in the air and this is how they landed when we considered out possible starting line-up for the visit of Coventry on Saturday.

1 . GK - James Beadle Perhaps the biggest 50/50 call of all comes in goal. Rohl has said the keeper toss-up is fierce with high standards in training. We've flipped a coin and landed on an Owls debut for Brighton loanee Beadle - though his ineligibility for next week's FA Cup clash may mark against him a touch? Photo Sales

2 . RB - Pol Valentin Another toss-up if Wednesday are to go with a four. Liam Palmer has been excellent and a near ever-present in recent months. At home, with Haji Wright out, we've landed on Pol Valentin's thrust and ability to get them up the pitch. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3 . CB - Michael Ihiekwe A standout figure since his re-emergence into the side. Bambo Diaby is a Rohl favourite and has the attributes to allow Wednesday to play high, but made mistakes at Southampton. No centre-half selection - including a back three - would be much of a surprise. Photo Sales