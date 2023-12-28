Sheffield Wednesday will head to Preston North End for their final match of a soap opera 2023 hoping to collect their second away win of the season and give their survival campaign a kickstart.

The Owls found themselves riding higher in the form tables leading into Christmas but back-to-back defeats to Cardiff City and at Coventry City have stretched the deficit on the safety places. The hope will be that they can cut their losing run dead as quickly as possible and get back on track.

Preston have also had up-and-down few weeks but will have taken huge confidence from a late win against title-hunting Leeds United on Boxing Day. Bambo Diaby and Callum Paterson have been added to an ever-extending list of absentees at S6, meaning things will have to be switched around with a few possibilities as to how they could set up.

Here's the side we think Wednesday could plump for at Deepdale on Friday evening.

1 . Wednesday need a win.. There are some big decisions to be made as Sheffield Wednesday hunt a second away win of the campaign. Photo Sales

2 . GK - Cameron Dawson He's had very high highs and some low lows in recent weeks, but Dawson appears to be Rohl's man between the sticks and he looks likely to continue. Photo Sales

3 . RB - Liam Palmer Seems to be stepping up his involvement and is in a battle with Pol Valentin to take up the right-sided mantle. Whether it's a back three or a back four, there's no Callum Paterson or Dominic Iorfa and Palmer may well be given the chance to continue his renaissance. Photo Sales