A lesser-spotted favourite in Sheffield Wednesday predicted team for Preston North End trip
Sheffield Wednesday will head to Preston North End for their final match of a soap opera 2023 hoping to collect their second away win of the season and give their survival campaign a kickstart.
The Owls found themselves riding higher in the form tables leading into Christmas but back-to-back defeats to Cardiff City and at Coventry City have stretched the deficit on the safety places. The hope will be that they can cut their losing run dead as quickly as possible and get back on track.
Preston have also had up-and-down few weeks but will have taken huge confidence from a late win against title-hunting Leeds United on Boxing Day. Bambo Diaby and Callum Paterson have been added to an ever-extending list of absentees at S6, meaning things will have to be switched around with a few possibilities as to how they could set up.
Here's the side we think Wednesday could plump for at Deepdale on Friday evening.