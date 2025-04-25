Portsmouth are the guests and the Owls will hope to sign off their S6 campaign in style and give supporters something to smile about having had their issues at home this time out.
Fan protests are gathering momentum and with speculation over Danny Röhl’s future consistent - and the German boss having made his clearest hint yet that he may not be in the role come the next Wednesday home clash - exiting players won’t be the only ones possibly waving goodbye come 5pm.
But for now, to the football. Wednesday took a win at their headquarters as recently as Monday and for that reason we don’t foresee a raft of unforced changes, but with injuries and illness knocking about, changes may well come. Here’s the side we’ve taken a stab at heading into the game.
1. GK - Pierce Charles
The man of the moment. Has taken his opportunity with gusto and shook off his Stoke headache with the feel of a real class act. | UGC
2. RB - Yan Valery
A vital player who can carry out tricky technical requests from his manager. With no Pol Valentin there isn't a great deal of competition in truth but the fact is it's been a very solid debut season at S6 and Wednesday are a better side with him in it. | UGC
3. CB - Shea Charles
Box-to-box midfielder, holding midfielder, centre-half. Thi nowt lad can't tek on. | Steve Ellis / UGC
4. CB - Michael Ihiekwe
Defensive depth is something of an empty cupboard at Hillsborough and the possible return of Ihiekwe would be very nicely timed. Iorfa, Famewo, Bernard, Lowe are all out and youngster Otegbayo is poorly. Should his cut not prove too problematic, Ihiekwe deserves what could be an S6 sign-off. | UGC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.