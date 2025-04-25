Sheffield Wednesday predicted line-up for Portsmouth after busy Danny Röhl injury update

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 26th Apr 2025, 00:01 BST

The sun’s out, the season is nearly over and at the end of the game Sheffield Wednesday supporters will salute their players on a job pretty well done. Nothing else going on, is there?

Portsmouth are the guests and the Owls will hope to sign off their S6 campaign in style and give supporters something to smile about having had their issues at home this time out.

Fan protests are gathering momentum and with speculation over Danny Röhl’s future consistent - and the German boss having made his clearest hint yet that he may not be in the role come the next Wednesday home clash - exiting players won’t be the only ones possibly waving goodbye come 5pm.

But for now, to the football. Wednesday took a win at their headquarters as recently as Monday and for that reason we don’t foresee a raft of unforced changes, but with injuries and illness knocking about, changes may well come. Here’s the side we’ve taken a stab at heading into the game.

The man of the moment. Has taken his opportunity with gusto and shook off his Stoke headache with the feel of a real class act.

1. GK - Pierce Charles

The man of the moment. Has taken his opportunity with gusto and shook off his Stoke headache with the feel of a real class act. | UGC

A vital player who can carry out tricky technical requests from his manager. With no Pol Valentin there isn't a great deal of competition in truth but the fact is it's been a very solid debut season at S6 and Wednesday are a better side with him in it.

2. RB - Yan Valery

A vital player who can carry out tricky technical requests from his manager. With no Pol Valentin there isn't a great deal of competition in truth but the fact is it's been a very solid debut season at S6 and Wednesday are a better side with him in it. | UGC

Box-to-box midfielder, holding midfielder, centre-half. Thi nowt lad can't tek on.

3. CB - Shea Charles

Box-to-box midfielder, holding midfielder, centre-half. Thi nowt lad can't tek on. | Steve Ellis / UGC

Defensive depth is something of an empty cupboard at Hillsborough and the possible return of Ihiekwe would be very nicely timed. Iorfa, Famewo, Bernard, Lowe are all out and youngster Otegbayo is poorly. Should his cut not prove too problematic, Ihiekwe deserves what could be an S6 sign-off.

4. CB - Michael Ihiekwe

Defensive depth is something of an empty cupboard at Hillsborough and the possible return of Ihiekwe would be very nicely timed. Iorfa, Famewo, Bernard, Lowe are all out and youngster Otegbayo is poorly. Should his cut not prove too problematic, Ihiekwe deserves what could be an S6 sign-off. | UGC

