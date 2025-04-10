Yes the season rumbles on and while the routine fear and jeopardy of late-season Sheffield Wednesdayism may not quite be there heading into the final five matches of this season, there is plenty of football still to be played out with Oxford United next up on the fixture card.
Will Vaulks’ side arrive hoping to step themselves further away from the relegation battle, while the Owls are hopeful of ending a winless run at S6 that stretched back to new years day.
We’ve gone for four changes from the line-up that drew at Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday but truthfully, who knows? Here’s our white hot crack.
1. GK - Pierce Charles
In, impressing and enjoying himself. Looks the part and has opened up new options playing out from the back. He plays. | UGC
2. RB - Yan Valery
Has returned from injury in good fettle and gave Wednesday and extra something at Ewood - in the first half at least. Could be shifted in if they fancy going with a five but should play either way. | UGC
3. CB - Michael Ihiekwe
Nominated for the division's player of the month for March, he's in strong form. Has really stepped up to the mark in recent weeks to seal a fine resurgence effort. | UGC
4. CB - Akin Famewo
Looks fit and firing since his return from injury and seems to have continued his confidence from that very impressive run of form before that long injury. | Steve Ellis / UGC
