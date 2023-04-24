News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday predicted League One finish vs Plymouth, Ipswich, Derby, Bolton & rivals - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday remain locked in a tough battle to secure promotion at the end of the League One season.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 24th Apr 2023, 18:10 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 20:00 BST

Despite another League One win for Sheffield Wednesday to keep them comfortably in third place, they remain out of the automatic promotion spots. The Owls sit just outside the top two on 90 points, with leaders Plymouth Argyle and second-placed Ipswich Town both also winning their most recent fixtures, as well as benefiting from a one-game advantage each.

Wednesday earned a 2-1 victory over Exeter City last time out, while Argyle beat Cambridge 3-1, and Ipswich stormed to a 3-0 win over Peterborough. As it stands, the only real threat to Wednesday’s position is Barnsley, who are five points behind with a game in-hand. However, if form continues the way it is across the board, Darren Moore’s team will need to fight for promotion in the play-offs.

The Owls are just points off the top spot, so Argyle and Ipswich cannot afford any slip-ups between now and the end of the season if they want to keep their places and earn promotion into the Championship.

It’s going to be an action-packed end to the campaign set to go right down to the wire. Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted where each League One team will finish on the final day of the season.

Predicted finish — 29 pts

1. 24th — Forest Green

Predicted finish — 29 pts

Predicted finish — 40 pts

2. 23rd — Accrington Stanley

Predicted finish — 40 pts

Predicted finish — 43 pts

3. 22nd — Morecambe

Predicted finish — 43 pts

Predicted finish — 44 pts

4. 21st — Cambridge United

Predicted finish — 44 pts

