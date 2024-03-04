Sheffield Wednesday extended their winning run in the Championship after earning a hard-fought three points on the road against Rotherham United. The result of the South Yorkshire Derby sees the struggling Millers' chances of surviving relegation continue to slip further away.
Rotherham are currently rock bottom of the table with just 19 points on the board. Wednesday are 16 points ahead in 23rd place, but they have their own relegation fears to focus on. Just three points currently separate the Owls and safety, as Stoke City, Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers all have 38 on their tally.
The relegation fight is fierce and any two clubs could slip into the bottom three alongside Rotherham over the coming weeks, but who will be there at the end of the season? Using FootballWP's projected upcoming results, here is how the final Championship table is expected to look. See below where Sheffield Wednesday have been tipped to finish.