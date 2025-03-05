There may well be some good news on the injury front for Sheffield Wednesday ahead of a big week or so.

The Owls travel to Plymouth Argyle and Norwich City in their next two games, followed by the huge game against Sheffield United on March 16th, and there had been a few concerns surrounding player availability on the back of their defeat to Sunderland.

Stuart Armstrong, Yan Valery and Michael Smith were among those who missed out, while Callum Paterson and Max Lowe were both forced off during the game, and Ryo Hatsuse picked up a calf knock. Fans have been eagerly awaiting news regarding the wellbeing of all of them.

On Wednesday, while not an official update from the club per se, the likes of Armstrong, Valery, Smith and Hatsuse were all pictured in training ahead of the game against Plymouth, as were recovering duo, Dominic Iorfa and Akin Famewo. It would suggest that Danny Röhl will at least have a few more options to choose from compared to the game against the Black Cats.

There was, however, no sign of either Paterson or Lowe after their respective problems picked up at Hillsborough on Friday night, but with a few days left until their visit to Home Park there is still time for that to change. Danny Röhl will be asked about all of them in this week’s press conference which is expected to take place on Thursday.

Wednesday face a Pilgrims side that, while without a win in five games, have seen an upturn in form and pushed Manchester City hard over the weekend. The Owls also have a horrible record away in Plymouth.

With that in mind, Röhl will be hoping to have as many players available as possible when they do make the long trip down south for their latest Home Park visit, and the training ground images seem to offer more good news than bad.