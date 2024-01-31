Danny Röhl's side earned a hard-earned draw in the FA Cup on Friday night, rallying late to force a replay with Coventry City. It stopped a run of back-to-back defeats in the league - but with some of Wednesday's most impressive performances coming at Hillsborough this season, there is optimism the Owls can grab a win over a Hornets side despite their status as the sixth-best performing away side in the division.
Players were rested and cup-tied for the Coventry clash and should come back in, while there are big decisions to be made all over the field as they look to freshen-up their survival ambition. Here's the side we've plumped for heading into tonight's battle with Watford.
1. GK - James Beadle
Looked a confident young player on league debut against Coventry and the Brighton loanee will no doubt step back in between the sticks despite an equally impressive effort from Pierce Charles over the weekend. Cam Dawson is out injured. Photo: Steve Ellis
2. RB - Pol Valentin
Has become an increasingly steady fixture wide right and has started five of the last six. Has his moments but gets Wednesday up the pitch and at his best offers a bit of something exciting.
3. CB - Di'Shon Bernard
Seems to have become the man to be paired with at the back and is settling into senior football. The question is, you'd think, who partners him? Photo: Alex Livesey
4. CB - Akin Famewo
You could split this one up any of three ways. Once ever-present Bambo Diaby has sat out of five of the last six through suspension and then an afternoon to forget at Southampton, while Michael Ihiekwe has been nothing short of fantastic. We've gone for Famewo, though, to continue his work after a strong outing on Friday evening. Photo: Steve Ellis