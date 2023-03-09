Those blue and white wizards are looking to make it 22 League One matches unbeaten this weekend as they face the long, long trip to south coast for battle at Portsmouth.
Injury will see the long-termers miss out and while there’s no prospect of an immediate return for Mallik Wilks or Michael Ihiekwe, Darren Moore may well have a squad otherwise untouched from their last outing to choose from.
There are decisions to be made wide left and up top, perhaps and while it seems unlikely there will be a raft of changes, it would be on-brand for Moore to tweak just one or two pieces of the puzzle against a Pompey side fizzing from midweek defeat at Barnsley.
What side will Wednesday go with? Here’s our predicted side ahead of the trip to Fratton Park.
1. GK - Cameron Dawson
A vision of confidence in recent outings that have tested his powers of concentration above a barrage of shot-stopping, Dawson looks every bit the chest-out number one we’d hoped he might become. An easy pick in a team of - as things stand - relatively easy picks.
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. RCB - Dominic Iorfa
Has hit a really rich vein of form and aside from a wobble in the first half against MK Dons has produced some of his best for Wednesday in recent weeks. Strong in the air and a strong tackler, his numbers in the last few outings have been up there with anyone in the division.
Photo: Laurence Griffiths
3. CB - Aden Flint
He’s jumped into the heart of Wednesday’s defence seamlessly and has picked up right where he left off all those months and years ago. A wily piece of business by Wednesday to pick him up from the wilderness - and he’s rapid them in droves so far.
Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis
4. LCB - Akin Famewo
A-ha! A fan favourite not just because of his snappy terrace song, but for a series of performances confident and assured in pretty much every facet of defending. Provides strength, pace and an acute reading of the game with handy passing ability.