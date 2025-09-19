Portsmouth have four players ruled out for the game against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, while another is a doubt.

The Owls travelled down south on Friday ahead of their clash with Pompey at Fratton Park, and Henrik Pedersen will be hoping for a better result after a tough time of things last weekend at home to Bristol City.

It’s a game where neither side will be at full strength due to a plethora of injuries on both sides, with Reece Johnson and Olaf Kobacki the latest additions to the Owls’ list of absentees - joining the likes of Di’Shon Bernard, Pierce Charles and Nathaniel Chalobah. The hosts, meanwhile, will be missing their first-choice goalkeeper amongst others, but Wednesday may face a familiar face in Conor Chaplin, a player who’s faced Wednesday many times over the years both for Barnsley and Ipswich Town.

Portsmouth have players missing vs Sheffield Wednesday

The club said on their website on Friday, “Pompey will be without Harvey Blair (hamstring), Callum Lang (hamstring), Nicolas Schmid (hand) and Thomas Waddingham (quad), while Connor Ogilvie (neck) is a doubt... Ben Killip is expected to deputise between the sticks, while Conor Chaplin could make a first Fratton appearance in a Blues shirt for more than seven years.”

Meanwhile, the Owls boss said of his squad’s fitness, “Olaf looks like he will be out until after the next international break due to a problem with his right groin,” Pedersen explained. Reece sustained an injury requiring stitches in his foot after a tackle and will be out for one to three weeks.

“Harry is fine, scans have shown no issues after last week and he has resumed normal training and had a good week. Hopefully Reece can return before the next break, and possibly Nathaniel Chalobah too.”

Wednesday and Pompey lock horns at 3pm this afternoon as the Owls look to try and pick up their first three points of the season at the sixth time of asking.

