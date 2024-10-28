Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday defender, Pol Valentin, will not be playing any part against Brentford because of a one-game ban.

No Wednesday player has been in more matchday squads so far this season than Valentin (15) across all competitions, but he will be forced to watch the clash with the Bees from the sidelines - or even possibly from home - when the Owls go into Carabao Cup action tomorrow night.

Valentin has played a big role for Wednesday in reaching this stage of the competition, but after being booked in the games against Hull City and Blackpool he will have to sit Tuesday night’s game out. If Danny Röhl’s side come out victorious, of course, he’ll be available for the next round.

So that will be at least one change that Röhl will be forced into at the Brentford Community Stadium, while another will be Akin Famewo after he was forced off with an injury down in Fratton Park - and it sounds like the things could look very different this week.

“I think on Tuesday I have to change some players, give them a rest,” he explained. “Shea Charles - he’s played now nearly every game, he came from the national team where he played every game there. I always like to have him on the pitch, but last season I think he played games then was out, now he’s playing as one of the leaders in our midfield.

"It’s helpful, but we have to use the squad again. I’m convinced that we’ll have a good team who will fight for everything in the cup, of course.”

Wednesday have four more games to play before the next international break in November, the last of which will see them face Sheffield United in the first Steel City derby of the season.