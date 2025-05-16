Sheffield Wednesday defender, Pol Valentin, has penned an emotional goodbye message to Wednesdayites after his exit was confirmed.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star reported yesterday that the club had opted against taking the one-year option on the Spaniard, leaving him as a free agent this summer, news that was announced not long afterwards by the club itself. Valentin is among seven who are being released when their current deals expire.

Now, as he prepares for the next step in his career, the 28-year-old has taken to social media to say thank you to the fans that have supported him during his time in Sheffield, saying that he always felt like he ‘belonged’ there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I never thought I'd have to write these words,” he said. “But after two unforgettable seasons, the time has come to say goodbye to Sheffield Wednesday. I arrived two years ago full of excitement and hope for a new chapter, and I leave with just one feeling: gratitude.

Pol Valentin says goodbye

“A sincere thank you to Sheffield Wednesday and everyone involved for giving me the opportunity to play in England - and not just anywhere, but at such a historic club. It's been a privilege to wear this badge and to grow both as a footballer and as a person in an environment that made me feel at home from day one. There were tough moments along the way, but I always felt like I belonged here.

“Thanks to every single fan for the love, the unwavering support, and for making me feel part of this big family. I'll never be able to fully express how much your affection has meant to me - both at Hillsborough and everywhere else. I've always tried to give my all, on and off the pitch, because I quickly realised that this club deserves nothing less.

“Leaving wasn't my decision, but I walk away with my head held high and a heart full of memories that I'll carry with me forever - like last season’s incredible survival, when almost no one believed in us. Sheffield is and will always be a part of me. Thank you for everything, Owls. I hope this isn't goodbye, but see you soon.”