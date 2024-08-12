If Wednesdayites weren’t getting a bit carried away before the opening day given a very positive summer of change at Hillsborough, then they certainly were as the final whistle went at Hillsborough on Sunday - with Plymouth Argyle well and truly put to the sword.

Fans were in great voice before, during and after the 4-0 victory over Wayne Rooney’s Pilgrims, and our snapper, Steve Ellis, was on hand to get some fantastic photos of those who were present to enjoy the thumping at S6. Meanwhile, there was a certain Champions League-winning striker on hand to watch the game as well...

Check out the gallery below to see if you can spot yourself in the crowd:

1 . Sheffield Wednesday fans at a very sunny Hillsborough as Owls thumped Plymouth Argyle 4-0. Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

