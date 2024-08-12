31 brilliant snaps of Sheffield Wednesday fans v Plymouth Argyle - including very famous face - gallery

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 12th Aug 2024, 11:38 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday fans are allowing themselves the luxury of getting a bit giddy this summer...

If Wednesdayites weren’t getting a bit carried away before the opening day given a very positive summer of change at Hillsborough, then they certainly were as the final whistle went at Hillsborough on Sunday - with Plymouth Argyle well and truly put to the sword.

Fans were in great voice before, during and after the 4-0 victory over Wayne Rooney’s Pilgrims, and our snapper, Steve Ellis, was on hand to get some fantastic photos of those who were present to enjoy the thumping at S6. Meanwhile, there was a certain Champions League-winning striker on hand to watch the game as well...

Check out the gallery below to see if you can spot yourself in the crowd:

1. Sheffield Wednesday fans at a very sunny Hillsborough as Owls thumped Plymouth Argyle 4-0.

Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis

2. Sheffield Wednesday fans at a very sunny Hillsborough as Owls thumped Plymouth Argyle 4-0.

Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis

3. Sheffield Wednesday fans at a very sunny Hillsborough as Owls thumped Plymouth Argyle 4-0.

Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis

4. Sheffield Wednesday fans at a very sunny Hillsborough as Owls thumped Plymouth Argyle 4-0.

Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis

