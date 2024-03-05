Plymouth Argyle were the latest team to taste defeat to an Owls side that now sit level with three other teams straddling the safety line. In a packed bottom half of the table, Wednesday's recent efforts mean, remarkably, they're now only six points from 13th place. It's a reality unimaginable just a few weeks back.

After a frustrtaing first half of much possession but little in the way of guilt-edged chances, goal machine Ike Ugbo turned provider to open things up, Djeidi Gassama the right man in the right place to tuck home his second in Wednesday colours.

They shored things up against some second half back-and-forth to take their fourth Championship win as many matches for the first time since 2017.

Here are our ratings.

1 . James Beadle - 7 Out smartly on a couple of occasions and all he had to do, he did well. Made a good, strong save on 65 minutes. Shook off a knock later on.

2 . Dominic Iorfa - 8 Making his first start in 94 days, Iorfa offered legs and progression up the pitch. He mucked in defensively, too, making a number of important interventions. One second half slip-up in possession went unpunished. Off with 15 to go. Job well done.

3 . Michael Ihiekwe - 8 A totem of calm. Pushed the ball about with confidence - though one or two went astray - went about his defensive duties with absolutely no fuss. Made an excellent block with 10 to go - and then another in the 89th minute. Meat and drink defence at its very best.