Sheffield Wednesday target, Darryl Flahavan, is definitely leaving Plymouth Argyle - as confirmed by the club’s manager, Tom Cleverley.

The Star has reported previously that Henrik Pedersen is eager to bring Flahavan back to Middlewood Road to take over the role of first-team goalkeeper coach, a position that he occupied at the club during Garry Monk’s tenure as manager.

Reports in the media down south later went on to add that the former Bournemouth goalkeeper was eager to be closer to his family in the Midlands, hence his openness to returning further north, and now the Pilgrims manager has made it official that he’s leaving, though wouldn’t go into detail other than saying that it’s for ‘personal reasons’.

"Darryl has been a fantastic servant to the football club. He's very good at what he does. He will be leaving the football club for personal reasons,” Cleverley told the media this week.

"The process of replacing him has been wheels in motion for the last couple of weeks. We are narrowing that down to a couple of strong candidates and I'm sure there will be an announcement in the next few days."

Pedersen managed to bring in Craig Mudd recently and is also interested in trying to get Pete Shuttleworth to the club in an attempt to bolster the ranks of his technical team, and if they can get a deal over the line for Flahavan then it would come as a big boost for the goalkeeping department that is currently being overseen by Head of Academy Goalkeepers, Ben Ledger.

Plymouth Live have gone as far to say that they understand that the 46-year-old is ‘set to leave the Pilgrims for Championship club Sheffield Wednesday’, however when Pedersen was asked in his press conference about Flahavan he couldn’t say much on the matter.

