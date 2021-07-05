Sheffield Wednesday plot raid for ex-Celtic starlet, Norwich City ready £10m midfielder swoop
Sheffield Wednesday are working relentlessly behind the scenes to get ready for the upcoming season, with player recruitment set to be a key focus for the club ahead of the League One campaign kicking off next month.
The Owls will be desperate to avoid an extended stay in the third tier of English football, and will hope the quality players among their ranks will, along with some fresh faces, propel them straight back to the Championship this season.
Meanwhile, Wednesday youngster Korede Adedoyin is hopeful of making his senior debut for the club, after paperwork and injury issues prevented him from doing so last season. He revealed: “I signed and a couple of months into the season I pulled up in a game, I thought it was cramp, but I couldn’t carry on.
“The injury kept reoccurring, so we decided that it was best to get surgery which was disappointing, but I needed to stay focused and get my head down.
“It was very frustrating and annoying but I knew there was nothing I could do about it, it wasn’t my fault or anyone else’s, it was just unlucky. There’s no good time to get injured, but after the surgery I’ve had a good time to recover in time to start preseason.
“I don’t feel like I’m at a disadvantage because I’ve come back with equal fitness to everyone else, the timing of my recovery means I haven’t started later than the rest of the squad.”
