Sheffield Wednesday players ‘relaxed’ in key moments of Cardiff City defeat

Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco was left bemoaning his side’s powers of concentration in thir late 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City, a result that leaves them bottom of the Championship and pointless in four matches.

Xisco changed Wednesday’s set-up from the start of the clash, moving to a three-at-the-back system with Lee Gregory and Josh Windass operating behind Michael Smith up top.

An improved performance went punished with lapses of concentration, Xisco suggested.

“I tried to find a solution from the 4-3-3 because we need more players inside the box,” he explained.

“We tried to change the system to have the player arrive a little more higher and arrive more in attacking situations.

“We continue to concede goals. To come here and win 3-2 it is difficult. We need to start closing the situations. Sometimes we have had control of the game but only have had three or two shots.

“We have tried to find the balance with the change in system. Today we were more aggressive in attack, we tried to take the points. This is football, sometimes we were unlucky in moments of the game.

“We continue with the same problems. Start of the second half and the last minutes.

“We need to not relax. We need to stay concentrating.”

Efforts have been made in training to improve concentration in key moments, the Spaniard continued, hinting that the higher quality of attack at Championship level is punishing Wednesday, who were promoted from League One last season.

Wednesday conceded in the opening minutes of the second half and late on, themes that have already cost them in these early stages of the season.

“This is what I ask,” Xisco said on questions over concentration. “We spoke before and we have tried to prepare for it in training. Sometimes you cannot train for these situations, it’s about concentrating in the intensity.

“Sometimes we are out of the performance for five minutes. With the capacity of the strikers they can score.

“I said in pre-season this is something we needed to change. Every team has more control about this situation, but each time we come from half-time into the second half they have some moments.