Sheffield Wednesday players reflect on ‘proper battle’ in draw against Millwall

It was a challenging night at The Den for Sheffield Wednesday as Steve Bruce’s side came away with another point and a clean sheet in another good performance for the squad’s defensive unit.

Chances were few and far between for both sides in the first period, but the match came alive in the second half as both teams pushed for a vital winner in the dying stages.

The goalless draw marks a third clean sheet in a row for the Owls in the league, as they rose to 15th in the Championship table – a pleasing statistic for centre-back duo Michael Hector and Jordan Thorniley.

Hector took to Twitter to praise the team’s performance against Neil Harris’ side, writing: “Wasn’t a football match tonight it was a battle, tough place to come when they’re fighting for their lives we take another clean sheet, safe travels to all the fans that made the trip down.”

Thorniley, who stepped in as Hector’s defensive partner for the second match in a row in place of the injured Tom Lees, added: “Proper battle last night and another clean sheet, great support once again.”

The 22-year-old made a vital goal-line clearance in the second half, and is making a case for a starting place in Steve Bruce's side after the Owls chief praised Thorniley for his efforts in the draw against Reading at the weekend.

Another clean sheet for Owls keeper Keiren Westwood pictured with Jordan Thorniley and Michael Hector at the final whistle. Pic Steve Ellis.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood also took to social media to praise Wednesday’s much improved defensive performances in 2019, as he tweeted: “Tough Match last night, but we rolled our sleeves up and battled hard. Take the Clean Sheet. 6 from 8 games. And 8 from 12 is a great achievement. Congrats to @bazzabannan25 on 150 not out.”

Midfielder Barry Bannan started the match in his 150th Wednesday appearance since signing for the club on a free transfer from Crystal Palace in 2015, and thanked the fans for their support in his time at Hillsborough.

He said: “Would like to thank everyone for the lovely messages this morning 150 games it was for me last night hopefully many more to come. It’s an honour to have played and captained this amazing club I’m forever grateful #SWFC.”

Wednesday’s next match is away against south Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United on Saturday.