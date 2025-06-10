When Sheffield Wednesday players are expected back for pre-season amid off-field disarray
Though a turbulent second half to the campaign ultimately ended any outsider chance of play-off contention, the Owls achieved a strong midtable placing in the Championship last season.
Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here
But any turbulence experienced in those final weeks of the campaign have been placed into context by what has followed, with widespread uncertainty hanging over everything from management personnel to when players and employees can expect the full payment of their wages for the month of May.
The Summer is so often a short time in football and pre-season is close, with The Star of the understanding players are scheduled to return to Middlewood Road for initial testing on June 26 - which comes in just a little over two weeks’ time. Beyond their off-field problems it raises the question of who will take training once it kicks in, with no public clarity around the contracts of coaching staff coming to the end of their deals.
For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
Furthermore, speculation continues on the future of Danny Röhl, who is said to be the subject of interest from the likes of Werder Bremen and Middlesbrough. Contract offers to Barry Bannan, Callum Paterson and Akin Famewo remain unsigned, with their current deals set to end at the end of the month.
Wednesday announced their annual ‘Owls in the Park’ event for June 28, where players and staff are expected to attend. Following their initial testing days, pre-season training proper is expected to begin the week after, with news yet to come on any senior friendly dates or training camps heading into the new campaign, which for the Championship begins on the weekend of August 8.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.