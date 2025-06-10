Sheffield Wednesday players are scheduled to soon return to Middlewood Road to begin their preparations for the 2025/26 season - amid huge off-field turbulence at the club.

Though a turbulent second half to the campaign ultimately ended any outsider chance of play-off contention, the Owls achieved a strong midtable placing in the Championship last season.

But any turbulence experienced in those final weeks of the campaign have been placed into context by what has followed, with widespread uncertainty hanging over everything from management personnel to when players and employees can expect the full payment of their wages for the month of May.

The Summer is so often a short time in football and pre-season is close, with The Star of the understanding players are scheduled to return to Middlewood Road for initial testing on June 26 - which comes in just a little over two weeks’ time. Beyond their off-field problems it raises the question of who will take training once it kicks in, with no public clarity around the contracts of coaching staff coming to the end of their deals.

Furthermore, speculation continues on the future of Danny Röhl, who is said to be the subject of interest from the likes of Werder Bremen and Middlesbrough. Contract offers to Barry Bannan, Callum Paterson and Akin Famewo remain unsigned, with their current deals set to end at the end of the month.

Wednesday announced their annual ‘Owls in the Park’ event for June 28, where players and staff are expected to attend. Following their initial testing days, pre-season training proper is expected to begin the week after, with news yet to come on any senior friendly dates or training camps heading into the new campaign, which for the Championship begins on the weekend of August 8.