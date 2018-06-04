Sheffield Wednesday players have ‘no issue’ with UK-based pre-season

Have your say

Staying at home for pre-season is not an issue for Wednesday’s players, according to Joe Wildsmith.

The Owls are preparing to embark on their first pre-season on home soil since 2005.

Owls Joe Wildsmith.....Pic Steve Ellis

In previous years the club have jetted to Slovenia, the United States and Portugal to undergo training camps.

But Jos Luhukay has made the decision to remain on these shores ahead of his first full season at the Hillsborough helm.

Goalkeeper Wildsmith insists the players are happy with the decision and are fully focused on hitting the ground running next term.

“It makes no difference for the players,” said Wildsmith.

“It’s no change for us as we’ll be going different places in England as opposed to abroad so it’s still travelling.

“Pre-season is about getting yourself right for the start of the season, so it doesn’t matter where you go.

“We’ve just got to put the work in and make sure we’re ready for the start of the season.”