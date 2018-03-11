Sheffield Wednesday player ratings: Two players get a 4 as Owls concede last-minute equaliser

Have your say

It was another frustrating afternoon for Sheffield Wednesday as a last-minute equaliser robbed them of a crucial victory against Bolton Wanderers.

Substitute Aaron Wilbraham popped up with the late goal to deny Jos Luhukay’s men a much-needed three points against their fellow Championship strugglers.

The result extends the Owls’s winless run to seven matches in all competitions with the final whistle greeted with some boos from around the ground.

Luhukay made six changes to the starting line up but who impressed and who disappointed at Hillsborough yesterday afternoon?

