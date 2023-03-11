2 . Dominic Iorfa - 6

Did brilliantly to stamp out a 16th-minute Pompey counter attack after Flint’s unfortunate slip and continued in that vein with a handful of excellent interventions. Has become a really dominant force in the air and won four headers in the first half alone. Yellow carded for perceived time wasting on 53 minutes and got his marching orders on 77 as Ogilvie tangled into him. Seemed harsh.

Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis