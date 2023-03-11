Can’t stop, won’t stop - once again every sinew of Sheffield Wednesday’s stand-and-fight mentality was needed at Portsmouth in a fierce battle on the south coast. And once again they came through.
It was a monstrous battle between two big clubs and in something of a caldron at Fratton Park they stood up tall, producing a well thought-out and muscling effort against a side building towards automatic promotion aspirations next season.
A clinical route-one goal early doors set them up for what followed and once again one goal was all that was needed.
This Wednesday side is a menace; scrapping, balling, scratching and clawing their way towards half a year unbeaten.
Have some ratings as the Owls took another step towards a return to the Championship.
1. Cameron Dawson - 7
Route one football aint dead just yet, as Dawson proved with an incisive long ball forward to engage Smith’s flick-on for Windass’ goal. Made an excellent reaction save right at the start of the second half and was able to recover a hairy moment at his feet nearing the hour. Out confidently when called upon.
2. Dominic Iorfa - 6
Did brilliantly to stamp out a 16th-minute Pompey counter attack after Flint’s unfortunate slip and continued in that vein with a handful of excellent interventions. Has become a really dominant force in the air and won four headers in the first half alone. Yellow carded for perceived time wasting on 53 minutes and got his marching orders on 77 as Ogilvie tangled into him. Seemed harsh.
3. Aden Flint - 8
Beastly. Left Bishop like a crisp packet after one aerial duel and produced a quality block to end a chance in the final moments of the first half. The centrepiece to a defence that faced an aerial charge from Pompey. A quality, old-school defender.
4. Akin Famewo - 7
Started as he’s left off in recent weeks with a strong piece of defending early doors, ending a dangerous-looking third minute burst from the hosts. Looks assured and much should be said for the way he’s stepped in after such hardship earlier in the season.
