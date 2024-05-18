The goals came early, the fans came strong. It was loud, fierce, a vision of everything Sheffield Wednesday football club is and what Sheffield Wednesday Football Club can be.
The players, seemingly down and out after a first leg thrashing that left them red-faced and forlorn, gave everything. In the terraces? One of the great performances in the club’s history.
Liam Palmer’s poked equaliser, then the same from Callum Paterson half an hour or so later. Jack Hunt’s final penalty. These are moments Owls fans will remember forever.
Here are our player ratings from a truly incredible evening at Hillsborough.
(This article was first published on May 18th 2023)
1. Cameron Dawson - 10
Magnificent. Dawson spoke a couple of months ago about knowing - as a fan and as a footballer - what ‘this club’ can be. Tonight was that night and he stood up, making a smart save from Mason-Clark in the first half. Eyes were on him after the first leg and he stood up as tall as anyone. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
2. Dominic Iorfa - 10
Imperious. Recovery and pace proved important again. He was ‘at it’ throughout, bringing the ball out of play, picking passes and putting himself about. Showed heart and quality. Off to get Flint’s height on late. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
3. Michael Ihiekwe - 10
Tremendous. Craned his neck to just win the first contact on a number of occasions. Moved the ball with purpose. Got into double-figure aerial wins within the hour. A class act - who knows where Wednesday would have been had he not sustained his knee injury in November? Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
4. Reece James - 10
Fantastic. Back into the side for his first start in several weeks, the balance Moore speaks about so often was evident throughout as he used the ball wisely and hit the channels. Poked home the third to cap an excellent performance. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis