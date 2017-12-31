Search

Sheffield Wednesday Player Ratings: Joe Wildsmith the only one with credit after dismal defeat to Brentford

Joe Wildsmith was Sheffield Wednesday's best player by far against Brentford
After a high against Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday hit a low again with a poor performance against Brentford at Griffin Park.

Only one players came out with any credit and here's how we scored the Owls individually...

Joe Wildsmith 7

The only shining light. Made three terrific saves which prevented an absolute hammering

Liam Palmer 5

Struggled to contain Brentford’s attack out wide and his passing was way off

Glenn Loovens 4

Should be marshalling the defence better than he did, the skipper really needs a long rest

Daniel Pudil 4

Lack of game time and playing out of position proved costly as he didn’t seem to partner well with Loovens

Morgan Fox 4

Given a headache by Brentford’s wide players and didn’t get forward enough

Sam Hutchinson 5

Hard-working as usual but got sucked too far up the pitch at times and put pressure on the defence

Jacob Butterfield 4

Can barely remember the midfielder having any input on the match whatsoever

Adam Reach 5

Poor day after impressing on Monday. Worked hard, at least, but made no impact

Ross Wallace 4

Played well at Forest but didn’t create anything here and struggled to get into the game

Atdhe Nuhiu 3

Did absolutely nothing all game. Didn’t use his height to any effect and was ponderously slow moving around the pitch

Jordan Rhodes 4

Didn’t give the Bees defence any problems at all. Movement was poor and he was virtually anonymous

Substitutes

Almen Abdi 3

Absolutely dreadful. Kept losing the ball and couldn’t find a man with a pass

Lucas Joao 4

Started terribly but grew into the game and had a few half chances

Jack Hunt 4

Good to see him back. Provided a little more of a threat on the right

Not Used

Cameron Dawson, Federico Venancio, David Jones, Marco Matias.

Brentford

Bentley 6; Yennaris 8, Mepham 7, Bjelland 7, Barbet 7; Woods 7, McEachran 7 (Mokotjo 68, 6); Sawyers 8, Jozefzoon 8, Canos 7 (Watkins 68, 6); Vibe 8 (Maupay 79, 5). Substitutes not used: Daniels, Macleod, Judge, Clarke.

REFEREE: David Coote 6

Attendance:10,853