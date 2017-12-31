Sheffield Wednesday Player Ratings: Joe Wildsmith the only one with credit after dismal defeat to Brentford

After a high against Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday hit a low again with a poor performance against Brentford at Griffin Park.
Only one players came out with any credit and here's how we scored the Owls individually...
Joe Wildsmith 7
The only shining light. Made three terrific saves which prevented an absolute hammering
Liam Palmer 5
Struggled to contain Brentford’s attack out wide and his passing was way off
Glenn Loovens 4
Should be marshalling the defence better than he did, the skipper really needs a long rest
Daniel Pudil 4
Lack of game time and playing out of position proved costly as he didn’t seem to partner well with Loovens
Morgan Fox 4
Given a headache by Brentford’s wide players and didn’t get forward enough
Sam Hutchinson 5
Hard-working as usual but got sucked too far up the pitch at times and put pressure on the defence
Jacob Butterfield 4
Can barely remember the midfielder having any input on the match whatsoever
Adam Reach 5
Poor day after impressing on Monday. Worked hard, at least, but made no impact
Ross Wallace 4
Played well at Forest but didn’t create anything here and struggled to get into the game
Atdhe Nuhiu 3
Did absolutely nothing all game. Didn’t use his height to any effect and was ponderously slow moving around the pitch
Jordan Rhodes 4
Didn’t give the Bees defence any problems at all. Movement was poor and he was virtually anonymous
Substitutes
Almen Abdi 3
Absolutely dreadful. Kept losing the ball and couldn’t find a man with a pass
Lucas Joao 4
Started terribly but grew into the game and had a few half chances
Jack Hunt 4
Good to see him back. Provided a little more of a threat on the right
Not Used
Cameron Dawson, Federico Venancio, David Jones, Marco Matias.
Brentford
Bentley 6; Yennaris 8, Mepham 7, Bjelland 7, Barbet 7; Woods 7, McEachran 7 (Mokotjo 68, 6); Sawyers 8, Jozefzoon 8, Canos 7 (Watkins 68, 6); Vibe 8 (Maupay 79, 5). Substitutes not used: Daniels, Macleod, Judge, Clarke.
REFEREE: David Coote 6
Attendance:10,853