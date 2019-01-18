Sheffield Wednesday: Player ratings from the Owls' 1-0 win against Wigan Athletic Sheffield Wednesday secured their first home win under Steve Agnew against Wigan thanks to a superb Steven Fletcher strike. Here's our player ratings... 1. Keiren Westwood - 6 Didn't have much to do as Wigan offered little in the way of chances, but dealt with their few advances into his area well. Provided a calm head at the back in the closing stages. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Liam Palmer - 7 Dealt with Windass well and overlapped to create chances in wide areas. Had one hairy moment with a back pass in the second half but otherwise looked solid all afternoon. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Morgan Fox - 7 Built on Tuesday's win at Luton with another comprehensive performance. Put in some of Wednesday's most threatening crosses from the left flank. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Tom Lees - 7 Wednesday look a much more solid defensive unit in recent matches and Lees put in another good showing at the back, this time with Hector as his partner. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4