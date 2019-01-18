Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday: Player ratings from the Owls' 1-0 win against Wigan Athletic

Sheffield Wednesday secured their first home win under Steve Agnew against Wigan thanks to a superb Steven Fletcher strike.

Here's our player ratings...

Didn't have much to do as Wigan offered little in the way of chances, but dealt with their few advances into his area well. Provided a calm head at the back in the closing stages.

1. Keiren Westwood - 6

Dealt with Windass well and overlapped to create chances in wide areas. Had one hairy moment with a back pass in the second half but otherwise looked solid all afternoon.

2. Liam Palmer - 7

Built on Tuesday's win at Luton with another comprehensive performance. Put in some of Wednesday's most threatening crosses from the left flank.

3. Morgan Fox - 7

Wednesday look a much more solid defensive unit in recent matches and Lees put in another good showing at the back, this time with Hector as his partner.

4. Tom Lees - 7

