Sheffield Wednesday: Player ratings from the Owls’ 1-0 victory against Middlesbrough

Wednesday secured a terrific win away at the Riverside thanks to Adam Reach’s goal against his old club.

Here is how Ricky Charlesworth rated the Owls’ players.

KEIREN WESTWOOD 7

Another composed, confident display from the Ireland stopper. Only had to make one save of note early on but was an assured presence in goal throughout.

LIAM PALMER 7

Got forward when he could but also had enough about him to track his runners. Impressive showing and Ash Baker will have a job on his hands to depose Palmer of the shirt. Booked.

MICHAEL HECTOR 8

Another commanding performance following his goal at the weekend. The loanee foiled Britt Assombalonga on a number of occasions and is growing in stature.

TOM LEES 7

Skipper, along with Hector, played his part in marshalling the defence superbly and helping maintain a second successive shut-out. Looked like the Tom Lees of two seasons ago.

MORGAN FOX 7

Made a superb, last-ditch tackle in the first half and arguably his best game in a Wednesday shirt. Performance will go some way to dishing the boo boys. Booked.

BARRY BANNAN 9

The Scot was back to his mercurial self, with plenty of string-pulling and intricate passes - none more so than the assist for Reach's goal. Terrific.

SAM HUTCHINSON 7

First start in four months but you wouldn't have known it. Bossed the middle of the park and provided some much-needed bite in the engine room.

ADAM REACH 8

Scored his seventh of the season with a clever finish. Impressed throughout on his return to the Riverside and consistent as always.

LUCAS JOAO 6

The Portuguese was involved in an early, flowing move but went down injured early on and couldn't continue.

MARCO MATIAS 7

The Portuguese made a series of darting runs and linked up well with Fletcher and particularly Reach. His pace cause the home backline constant problems.

STEVEN FLETCHER 7

The centre-forward did a great job, up against three strapping centre-halves. Had a few half-chances but did more in terms of holding the ball up for teammates.

Subs used:

JOSH ONOMAH (For Joao, 14) 7

Introduced early and put in a terrific shift. Looked confident on the ball and did his bit defensively. Was to suffer the same fate as Joao and went off after the hour mark.

GEORGE BOYD (For Onomah, 66) 6

Slowly being re-integrated into the first team and chipped in when introduced. Linked well with Fox down the left flank.

JOEY PELUPESSY (For Hutchinson, 73) 7

Dutch midfielder built on the fine work that Hutchinson had started. Got stuck in and won his fair share of tackles to preserve the lead.

Read more Owls news from the Star