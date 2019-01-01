Sheffield Wednesday: Player ratings from the 1-1 draw with Birmingham City

The Owls were held to a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough on New Year’s Day. Here, we give our player ratings.

KEIREN WESTWOOD 6

Lee Bullen.

Couldn't really do much about the equaliser. Had another relatively quiet game with City not really testing him at all.

LIAM PALMER 6

Struggled to get forward as much as he has in recent games but showed glimpses of quality and plenty of spirit to close out Birmingham attacks.

TOM LEES 7

The skipper looks rejuvenated under Lee Bullen and provided the assist for Wednesday's opener when he nodded into the path of Fletcher.

MICHAEL HECTOR 7

Classy display in the first half but was at fault for the equaliser. Allowed Adams too much space in the area and was duly punished. That aside, the partnership between him and Lees is blossoming.

MORGAN FOX 7

Defended well against the lively Jota and put in a handful of good crosses. After plenty of criticism, the full-back looks as though he is winning the supporters around.

BARRY BANNAN 7

Showed glimpses of real quality and seemed spurred on by the Birmingham fans who constantly booed him for his Aston Villa connections. Classy passes were aplenty from the Scot but he couldn't force a match-winning one.

SAM HUTCHINSON 7

Is getting better game by game and started his third match inside a week. Was again a key man shielding the defence and put in some crunching tackles. Makes you wonder how Jos Luhukay consistently overlooked him.

GEORGE BOYD 7

Again, showed willing and never stopped running. Has quickly reintegrated into the first team and showed plenty of desire with his excellent work-rate evident throughout.

ADAM REACH 6

Started brightly but had a more low-key second half. Couldn't manoeuvre as much space as he would have liked and didn't make as much an impact on the contest as you would have hoped for. Could have pinched it late on.

MARCO MATIAS 7

Another busy display from the Portuguese forward. Played his part in pressuring the City backline and had a great chance in the second half but was kept out thanks to a good reaction stop from Camp.

STEVEN FLETCHER 8

Took his goal well, swivelling and firing beyond Lee Camp. Was once again a key focal point and pressed and harried City's defence superbly.

SUBSTITUTES

SAM WINNALL for Boyd 89 - N/A

ATDHE NUHIU for Fletcher 89 - N/A