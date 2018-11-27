Sheffield Wednesday: Player ratings from the 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers

Sheffield Wednesday sealed a much-needed and long-awaited win on Tuesday night. Here are our player ratings.

Cameron Dawson 6

Had to be alert to keep out Ameobi's rasping effort in the first half. Will be delighted to finally get first clean sheet at S6.

Ash Baker 6

Young full-back coped pretty well against the more experienced Yanic Wildschut. Again struggled going forward.

Michael Hector 6

Much more composed after Saturday's error-prone performance against Derby. Partnered Lees well at the back.

Jordan Thorniley 7

Returned to the side and was superb at full-back. More than played his part in the much-needed shut-out.

Tom Lees 7

Took his goal well as he outjumped his man and glanced home his second of the campaign. Impressive showing.

Matt Penney 5

Struggled to impose himself on the contest and was negative with some of his passing. Sacrificed at the break.

Barry Bannan 6

Had a shaky start and misplaced a few passes which is unlike the Scot. Was back to his usual self after the restart.

Adam Reach 6

Played some loose balls in the first half but like most Wednesday players, upped his performance after the interval.

Joey Pelupessy 7

Possibly his best outing in a Wednesday shirt. Put his foot in when needed to and set up Lees for the goal.

Marco Matias 6

Got better as the game went on. Showed good skill and some slick passes to help the Owls in the final third.

Steven Fletcher 5

Lasted 35 minutes before going off with what can only assume was injury-related. Had a half-chance to open scoring but it was deflected for a corner.

Subs:

Atdhe Nuhiu (For Fletcher, 35) 5

Held the ball up when he had to but was limited in terms of chances.

Fernando Forestieri (For Penney, 46) 6

Made Owls tick when he was introduced after the restart. Added a much-needed threat in the final third.

Lucas Joao (For Matias, 85) 5

The Portuguese almost scored with his first touch but blazed an effort over the bar.

Subs not used: Wildsmith, Fox, Pudil, Onomah