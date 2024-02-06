A Sheffield Wednesday blend of youth and fringe experience made the trip to Coventry City and returned with a sore feeling after the Sky Blues turned their higher class into goals in an eight-minute flurry of finishes at the start of the second half. The 4-1 result flattered no-one and means Wednesday are out of the FA Cup having expended valuable time and energy into a trip to Warwickshire just a few days before a vital Birmingham City league clash many would describe as 'season-defining'.

Bailey Cadamarteri's snap-shot leveller proved to be the high point of a match Coventry dominated with a near full-strength squad, the trio of Callum O'Hare, Kasey Palmer and Haji Wright causing as many headaches for the Owls defence as they are worth in pound notes. The Owls stuck at it to the break but against bit-part players short on match fitness and youngsters finding their feet in all this, three goals in the time it takes to walk around Hillsborough Stadium proved the point.

A patched-up side it may well have been, it's been four days, two away trips, eight goals conceded, momentum hurtling in the wrong direction. Here are our player ratings

1 . Pierce Charles - 6 Made a solid couple of saves and generally presented an air of confidence. Smart with his feet, he picked out a couple of saucy passes to start counter-attacks before the onslaught kicked off. Escaped one venture out of his box thanks to a recovery from Ihiekwe.

2 . Gui Siqueira - 4 Got on the ball early doors and showed no fear getting forward. Booked on 18 minutes, he was rag-dolled a touch on times by a determined Kasey Palmer. With him, O'Hare and Wright tripling-up on him, he battled hard in a character-building 45 before being replaced by Liam Palmer.

3 . Michael Ihiekwe - 4 Got a vital touch in to prevent Wright from scoring on 32 minutes. Stuck to his task manfully but was slow to get out to the first and ultimately marshalled a defence that shipped four.