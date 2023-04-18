A win. A ground-out win. A win away from home. A win with an injury. A win not without error. But an excellent win.
A relieved Sheffield Wednesday - spent from a huge defensive effort in the final 10 or 15 minutes - earned three points at the Memorial Stadium having had everything thrown at them by Bristol Rovers.
Goals from Barry Bannan and Akin Famewo - who went off injured early in the second half - were enough to seal the deal for the Owls’ first win on the road in five weeks.
Here are our ratings from a chilly Bristol.
1. Cameron Dawson - 6
Out smartly to collect a couple of set pieces early doors and though there weren’t necessarily any worldies in there, he was confident when called upon a number of times. That was until a bizarre piece of goalkeeping for the Gas’ goal. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
2. Dominic Iorfa - 5
Belting tackle on Loft on 22 minutes but that was about as good as it got. Made a mess of Rovers’ goal just a short period after the break, dithering and getting his feet in a muddle. Alongside Dawson, he has to deal with it better. Either side of that he did OK Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
3. Aden Flint - 8
Booed throughout thanks to his Bristol City affiliation, Flint had a physical battle on his hands up against Josh Coburn and Ryan Loft, which you rather fancy he enjoyed. Stood up to the ground stuff better than in previous outings, too. Earns a point for taking the Michael out of the home crowd at the final whistle. Photo: UGC
4. Akin Famewo - 7
Solid if not tear-your-eyes out spectacular in defence early doors, the defender did the business at the top end, firing a goalmouth scramble home on 41 minutes. Off early in the second half with what looked like a groin issue - because this is Sheffield Wednesday of course he did. Photo: Harriet Massey / UGC