A deficit that looked somehow impossible just a couple of weeks ago has been cut to three and a fan base falling into the arms of doubt are believers once again. An Ike Ugbo double was the difference in a hard-fought win that featured a number of bright performances.

If this trio of matches in the next 10 days proves to be the king-maker in Wednesday's bid to stay in the division, it's the first hurdle skipped over.