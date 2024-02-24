News you can trust since 1887
A nine and a 'whisk in a power surge' in Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from hard-fought Bristol City win

Sheffield Wednesday withstood a late barrage from Bristol City to record a monumentally important third win in four matches that injects further life into their survival bid.
By Alex Miller
Published 24th Feb 2024, 17:05 GMT
A deficit that looked somehow impossible just a couple of weeks ago has been cut to three and a fan base falling into the arms of doubt are believers once again. An Ike Ugbo double was the difference in a hard-fought win that featured a number of bright performances.

If this trio of matches in the next 10 days proves to be the king-maker in Wednesday's bid to stay in the division, it's the first hurdle skipped over.

Here are our ratings from a battle against Bristol City.