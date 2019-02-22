Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday: Player ratings as Owls win 3-1 against Swansea City

Sheffield Wednesday's superb first half performance blew away Swansea City as the home side won 3-1 in their Championship clash at Hillsborough.

Here's how we rated the Owls players...

1. Keiren Westwood - 7

2. Achraf Lazaar - 8

3. Michael Hector - 7

4. Tom Lees - 7

