Sheffield Wednesday: Player ratings as Owls win 3-1 against Swansea City
Sheffield Wednesday's superb first half performance blew away Swansea City as the home side won 3-1 in their Championship clash at Hillsborough.
Here's how we rated the Owls players...
1. Keiren Westwood - 7
Virtually untested in the first half except for one shot from Daniel James, which the Owls' keeper palmed away to safety. Could only watch as Routledge's deflected shot bobbled past him into the net in the second period.
Back to his best this week after the poor display at Rotherham. Cut out Swansea's attacks and showed nimble feet when playing out from the back. Had Oli McBurnie in his pocket for much of the match in an assured performance.