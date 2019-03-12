Sheffield Wednesday: Player ratings as Owls secure 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers
Sheffield Wednesday maintained Steve Bruce’s unbeaten run with a 2-0 win against Bolton Wanderers under the lights on Tuesday night at the University of Bolton Stadium.
Here's how we rated the Owls players…
1. Kieren Westwood 7
Was only forced into one save in the opening period as his tipped Noones shot around the post with ease. Not troubled much in the second half save for one Bolton free kick that bounced around the box before he came out to collect.
Made a few advances forward although didnt look comfortable on the ball. Had one shot at goal from a free kick and otherwise did as was required defensively. Conceded a few free-kicks in dangerous positions in the second half.
Assured as ever at the back as he cleared just about any ball that came near him. Was first to everything and started a number of Wednesdays attacks by collecting the ball and spraying passes in the second half.
Looked unsettled at the back and uncharacteristically gave the ball away a few times in the first half to give Bolton a sight of goal, but luckily went unpunished. Was much more comfortable in the second period.