Sheffield Wednesday: Player ratings as Owls extend unbeaten run against Brentford
Sheffield Wednesday overcame Brentford 2-0 under the lights at Hillsborough in Tuesday night's Championship clash thanks to a Steven Fletcher brace.
Here's how we rated the Owls players...
1. Keiren Westwood - 7
Was only tested once in the first half - a testament to the Owls dominance in the first 45 minutes. Called into action a few times in the second period and pulled off a great stop to deny Brentford at the death.