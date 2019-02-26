Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday: Player ratings as Owls extend unbeaten run against Brentford

Sheffield Wednesday overcame Brentford 2-0 under the lights at Hillsborough in Tuesday night's Championship clash thanks to a Steven Fletcher brace.

Here's how we rated the Owls players...

1. Keiren Westwood - 7

Was only tested once in the first half - a testament to the Owls dominance in the first 45 minutes. Called into action a few times in the second period and pulled off a great stop to deny Brentford at the death.
2. Achraf Lazaar - 6

Made another impressive start for Wednesday following on from Saturday's performance against Swansea. Vitally slid in to halt Canos as he raced through on goal but was injured in the process.
Another defensively solid performance from Hector who looked comfortable. Also contributed to the Owls attack in the first half by spraying passes for Forestieri and Fletcher to run on to.

3. Michael Hector - 7

Another defensively solid performance from Hector who looked comfortable. Also contributed to the Owls attack in the first half by spraying passes for Forestieri and Fletcher to run on to.
Limited Maupay to only a handful of touches in the first half as Brentford had just one real attempt on goal. Didn't give the visitors any room for creating chances.

4. Tom Lees - 7

Limited Maupay to only a handful of touches in the first half as Brentford had just one real attempt on goal. Didn't give the visitors any room for creating chances.
