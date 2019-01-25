Sheffield Wednesday: Player ratings as Chelsea knock Owls out of FA Cup
Premier League Chelsea ended Sheffield Wednesday's FA Cup journey with a 3-0 win under the lights at Stamford Bridge.
Here's how we ranked the Owls players' performances against the Blues...
1. Keiren Westwood - 7
Couldn't do much to stop Willian's brother but otherwise dealt with everything that was asked of him.
2. Morgan Fox - 6
Struggled to contain a lively performance from Hudson-Odoi and was given a yellow card mid way through the first period so had to be careful from then on.
3. Tom Lees - 7
A strong performance from the Owls captain, restrcting Chelsea's new signing Higuain to a handful of chances. Had to adapt when Giroud came on towards the end of the second half.
4. Jordan Thorniley - 7
Handled what was asked of him well in the first period, as Chelsea were forced to use their wide men to create chances. Was tested more in the second half, especially after Giroud's introduction.
