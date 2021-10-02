Sheffield Wednesday player ratings after Oxford United defeat

The Owls thought they had rescued at least a point after Callum Paterson’s second-half header, but substitute James Henry nicked it for the U’s in injury time to leave Darren Moore’s side in twelfth spot with 15 points from their opening 10 games.

Here’s our player ratings following a below-par afternoon.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – 6

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marvin Johnson of Sheffield Wednesday.

Might have done better with the opening goal but produced an excellent point-blank save at the start of the second half to keep Wednesday within touching distance. Could do little about the winner and made a decent stop to prevent Oxford adding a third from a late breakaway. An OK afternoon.

Liam Palmer - 6

Provided a consistent outlet down the right-hand side all afternoon, but will be disappointed not to have found his teammates more often with his deliveries.

Dominic Iorfa – 6

Made a couple of last-ditch interceptions to stop balls into the box finding an Oxford man. Put his body on the line, but will be also be disappointed to have shipped two given the few clear chances Oxford created.

Olamide Shodipo – 4

Will be frustrated after a largely anonymous display against his former side before he was replaced by Sylla Sow midway through the second period.

Dennis Adeniran – 5

Another who didn’t hit the same levels as he has in recent weeks. Involved in a mix-up in possession with Bannan in the first half which gifted Oxford the ball inside the 18-yard box.

Lee Gregory – 5

The target man made a bright start and produced some good hold-up play early on, but was quieter as the half went on with little chances for the home team going forward.

A surprise to see him replaced by Berahino at the break, however.

Barry Bannan – 7

Improved as the game went on and showed moments of higher-division quality, with some lovely passes to pick out his teammates. Crashed an effort against the bar in the dying moments.

Callum Paterson – 7

Cut a frustrated figure as the Owls chased an equaliser but produced a bullet header from close range for the goal.

Led the line well with a decent display on the whole and worked hard to get back and help out with his defensive duties. MOTM for the home side.

Marvin Johnson – 5

The guilty party for Oxford’s opener, which came from his side, but like Peacock-Farrell atoned for the error in the second-half when he delivered the cross for Paterson’s goal.

Have to wonder whether the former winger is perhaps better suited playing further forward and relinquishing his defensive duties somewhat.

Chey Dunkley - 5

Got himself into a spot of bother in the first half when hesitating on the ball, which could have resulted in an Oxford chance. Another who failed to stamp his quality on the match.

Lewis Wing – 5

Not his day. Quiet and looked like a passenger at times before being replaced. Another player who can do much better.

Subs:

Saido Berahino – 5

Almost made an instant impact with a header that hit the post, but was quiet after that. Still looks like Wednesday’s best bet for a source of regular goals.

Sylla Sow – 5

Brought fresh energy but struggled to influence the match.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – 5