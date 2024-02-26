Sheffield Wednesday took another huge step towards Championship survival on Saturday afternoon as they beat Bristol City 2-1 at Hillsborough. The Owls now sit just three points short of safety and having won three of their last four in the second tier, they'll fancy their chances of being able to build on their fine recent form under Danny Röhl in the coming weeks.

Wednesday took the lead against the Robins through January recruit Ike Ugbo to set them on their way and after seeing his side pegged back by Jason Knight, the striker bagged a second just before the break to make sure of the points for the home side. Di'Shon Bernard was sent off with 12 minutes remaining in the contest, but Wednesday held on to claim another huge three points.

Following the weekend action, WhoScored have put together their Team of the Week and one Sheffield Wednesday man has made the cut. Take a look below..