Sheffield Wednesday aren’t in this year’s play-offs, but they’re no stranger to the format - this week we looked back at previous Owls campaigns.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Practically every Wednesdayite has a play-off story these days, whether it was the Kings of Cardiff, the Hillsborough Miracle or the two trips to Wembley over the last decade, fans of the Owls know the joy and the pain that the play-offs can bring.

For this week’s episode we spoke to players who were involved in all of the above... Lee Bullen and David Lucas gained promotion with the Owls in Wales in 2005, Daniel Pudil was part of Carlos Carvalhal’s ever-so-nearly men, and Lee Gregory was a huge character in 2023 as Wednesday pulled off the comeback of all comebacks before triumphing under the arch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Come and relive some of those memories with us as we take a trip back to the Welsh capital and London, with a few stops inbetween, for the latest edition of ‘All Wednesday’.

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but for a short clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.