One of Sheffield Wednesday’s foremost play-off rivals have had a long night sweating on the ratification of a potentially game-changing deadline day signing - that chimes of an Owls deal of yesteryear.

Reports from the Midlands suggest West Bromwich Albion sprung into action at around 10pm on Monday evening - just an hour ahead of the transfer deadline - to launch a deal to sign Southampton forward Adam Armstrong on loan after it became clear he was available on loan terms.

Such was the last-gasp nature of the deal, it was not signed off by the EFL on Monday evening but it’s suggested there is a confidence on Albion’s side that paperwork was submitted ahead of the deadline and that the deal will be rubber-stamped in due course. Wednesday make the trip to the Hawthorns on Saturday and there would be no reason Armstrong wouldn’t be able to be registered for that clash if all goes to plan.

It is a similar situation to the deadline dash of the 2017 winter window and Jordan Rhodes’ initial loan switch to Sheffield Wednesday from Middlesbrough. Rhodes’ signing, which included a full transfer obligation of club-record status, was confirmed by the EFL the following afternoon.

Armstrong is a proven performer at Championship level, having tallied 100 direct goal involvements (77 goals / 33 assists) in his 232 appearances. He has worked with West Brom boss Tony Mowbray previously at both Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers. Should it go through, Armstrong would become the Baggies’ second late attacking signing of the window after a reported £3.3m was paid to Danish side Randers for Tammer Bany.

West Brom are currently in possession of the sixth play-off spot in what is a congested battle to finish in the top six. With 16 matches yet to go, the 10th-placed Owls sit two points back on the Baggies. Sunderland, in fourth, are 13 points better off than fifth-place Blackburn Rovers and it is generally accepted the chasing pack are hunting down the final two spots in the play-off shake-up.